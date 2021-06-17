Shenzhou-12: China launches crewed spacecraft in historic mission

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17. [Image: Reuters]

On June 17, China launched a spacecraft that carried three astronauts to a space station for the longest stay in low Earth orbit by any Chinese national. The space station is still under construction.

A Long March 2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel", bound for the space station module Tianhe blasted off at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu province.

Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, the first and largest of three modules.

The astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are to work and stay on Tianhe, the living quarters of the future space station, for three months.

In 2016, two male astronauts -- Chen Dong and Jing Haipeng -- were sent via the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft to Tiangong-2, a prototype of the space station where they later stayed for about a month.

During their sojourn on the cylinder-like Tianhe, slightly bigger than a city bus, the three men will test the module's technologies including its life-support system.



China's plan to build a space station.#AFPgraphics factfile on China's planned space station, scheduled to be operational by 2022 pic.twitter.com/XY2OTKeEnz

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 16, 2021

The men will also be monitored for how they fare in space physically and psychologically for an extended period of time. An upcoming mission to the space station will last six months.

