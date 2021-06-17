Shenzhou-12: All you need to know about China's first crewed mission in 5 years

China, on June 17, successfully launched its crewed spacecraft, sending three astronauts to its space station's core module Tianhe for a three-month mission. The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert. The launch was telecast live by the state-run CGTN-TV. [Image: Reuters]

China on June 17 launched its first crewed space mission in five years, sending three astronauts to its space station's core module Tianhe for a three-month mission.

The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, or "divine vessel", atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert. The launch was telecast live by the state-run CGTN-TV.

Here's everything you need to know about the mission:

Lift-off took place at 9.22 am (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre, with the rocket rising in clouds of smoke against a blue sky. Within the next few minutes, the mission control announced that the launch was a complete success.



This is China's seventh crewed mission to space and the first during the construction of China's space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). It is also the first in nearly five years after the country's last manned mission in 2016.

At a ceremony before blastoff, the three astronauts, wearing their spacesuits, greeted a crowd of supporters and space workers.

The three astronauts are Nie Haisheng, a 56-year-old veteran who participated in the Shenzhou-6 and Shenzhou-10 missions, Liu Boming, 54, who was part of the Shenzhou-7 mission, and Tang Hongbo, 45, who is in his first space mission.

The mission's commander is Nei, a decorated air force pilot in the People's Liberation Army who has already participated in two space missions.

The crew is expected to set a new record for China's manned space mission duration, exceeding the 33 days spent by the Shenzhou-11 crew in 2016.

Their Shenzhou-12 spacecraft will dock with the Tianhe main section of the space station, which was placed in orbit on April 29, as soon as six hours after liftoff.

The module has separate living spaces for each of them, a "space treadmill" and bike for exercise, and a communication centre for emails and video calls with ground control.

To prepare for the mission, the crew had more than 6,000 hours of training, including hundreds of underwater somersaults in full space gear.

Huang Weifen of the China Manned Space Programme said the astronauts would perform two spacewalks during the mission, both lasting around six or seven hours.

The Shenzhou-12 crew will complete four major tasks in orbit, said Ji Qiming, assistant to the CMSA director, as per a PTI report.

The crew will operate and manage the complex, including the in-orbit test of the Tianhe module, verification of the recycling and life support system, testing and operation training of the robotic arm, as well as management of materials and waste.

After that they will move, assemble and test extravehicular spacesuits and perform two extravehicular activities for work, including assembling an extravehicular toolbox, lifting the panoramic camera and installing extended pump sets.

The Chinese space agency is planning 11 launches through to the end of next year, including three more manned missions that will deliver two lab modules to expand the 70-tonne station, and supplies and crew members, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)