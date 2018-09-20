App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Shell wins 15-year deal to supply LNG for Chinese company's power plant

The $900 million power project, being built by Sinolam LNG affiliate Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Co, expects to begin taking deliveries of the super-cooled natural gas in 2020.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Royal Dutch Shell has won a long-term contract to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a Chinese company's 441 megawatt LNG-fueled power plant under construction in Colon, Panama, advisors on the deal said this week.

The $900 million power project, being built by Sinolam LNG affiliate Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Co, expects to begin taking deliveries of the super-cooled natural gas in 2020.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Shell #World News

