Shell wins 15-year deal to supply LNG for Chinese company's power plant

Royal Dutch Shell has won a long-term contract to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a Chinese company's 441 megawatt LNG-fueled power plant under construction in Colon, Panama, advisors on the deal said this week.

The $900 million power project, being built by Sinolam LNG affiliate Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Co, expects to begin taking deliveries of the super-cooled natural gas in 2020.