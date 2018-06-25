Shell, Exxon not to seek compensation for end of Groningen gas production: government

Energy companies Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil will not submit a claim for missed revenue due to the Dutch government's decision to halt gas production at the Groningen field by 2030, the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.

The Dutch government expects that around 450 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas will be left in the ground at the Groningen field, with an estimated value of 70 billion euros ($81.5 billion).