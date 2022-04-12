Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir, tells Modi Pakistan desires peaceful ties

Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 12 responded to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet, saying his country desired peace with India and its "sacrifices in fighting terrorism" were well-known even as he raked up the Kashmir issue.

Sharif's response on social media came a day after Modi greeted him on being elected as the new prime minister and expressed hope for "peace and stability" and a region "free of terror".

"Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India," tweeted Sharif, who took oath of office on April 11, two days after Imran Khan lost a midnight trust vote after days of brinkmanship.

Sharif, however, also made raised the issue of Kashmir, which has been defined the ties between the two neighbours. "Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable," he tweeted.

"Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," added Sharif, who is the younger brother of former three-time PM Nawaz Sharif.

To smoothen ties, Modi made an unscheduled stopover in Pakistan on his way back from Afghanistan on December 25, 2015 and visited the home of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was celebrating his birthday that day.

The first visit to Pakistan by an India PM in 10 years did little for ties, which nosedived after a militant attacked an Indian Army camp in J&K's Uri in September 2016. India hit back with strikes across the line of control and the repeal of Article 370 in 2019 that granted special status to J&K worsened the situation.

Imran Khan used global forums to accuse India of turning down his proposals to resolve the pending disputes via dialogue. With Pakistan required to hold elections by October 2023, the new PM can be expected to raise the issue of Kashmir repeatedly.