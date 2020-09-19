‘She fought for all of us’: Reaction to the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

United States' Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became a champion of the American left during her quarter-century at the top court, died on September 18 at age 87.

Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights hero who became the US Supreme Court's second female justice, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether US President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

Talking about Ginsburg, Trump said, “She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She fought for all of us. ... It was my honor to preside over her confirmation hearings, and to strongly support her accession to the Supreme Court. In the decades since, she was consistently and reliably the voice that pierced to the heart of every issue, protected the constitutional rights of every American, and never failed in the fierce and unflinching defense of liberty and freedom.”

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said.

“With the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America has lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. She was a magnificent judge and a wonderful person — a brilliant lawyer with a caring heart, common sense, fierce devotion to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity. Her 27 years on the Court exceeded even my highest expectations when I appointed her,” former US president Bill Clinton said.

“A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman,” former president Jimmy Carter said in a statement.

“Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls,” former president George W. Bush said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "We must honor Justice Ginsburg’s trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all."

(With inputs from the Associated Press and Reuters)