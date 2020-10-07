172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|sharp-signs-licensing-deal-with-daimler-after-winning-patent-lawsuit-5932021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Sharp signs licensing deal with Daimler after winning patent lawsuit

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.

Reuters

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:25 am

