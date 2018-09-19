App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharifs' jail sentences suspended in corruption case, to be released

The two-judge bench ordered the release of the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A top Pakistani court suspended Wednesday the jail sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case, according to media reports.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court heard the petitions filed by former Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar challenging their conviction related to the purchase of luxury flats in London, Geo News reported.

Justice Athar Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to them by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties case.



Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #World News

