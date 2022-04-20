Shanghai sees 7 COVID deaths today

Shanghai logged more than 20,000 new and mostly asymptomatic Covid cases on April 19, defying officials' efforts to stamp out the infection. Many of the city's 25 million residents have been confined to their homes since March, with some flooding social media with complaints of food shortages, spartan quarantine conditions and heavy-handed enforcement. (Image: AFP)

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said on Wednesday seven people infected with COVID-19 died on the previous day.

On Monday too the city recorded seven deaths from the virus.

Shanghai reported 16,407 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for April 19, down from 17,332 on the previous day.

Symptomatic cases stood at 2,494, down from 3,084.

The city found 390 cases outside of quarantined areas.





