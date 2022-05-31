English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Shanghai says all residents in 'low-risk' areas can return to work on June 1

    Railways will also resume normal operations and the number of domestic flights to the city will increase, vice mayor Zong Ming told an online press conference, adding that they will also look to adjust passenger load factors.

    Reuters
    May 31, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    A resident waits for nucleic acid tests at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)

    A resident waits for nucleic acid tests at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 30. (Image: Reuters)


    Shanghai will move into a normalised epidemic-control phase from Wednesday and will allow malls and shops to reopen and people in "low-risk" areas to return to work, city officials said on Tuesday.


    Railways will also resume normal operations and the number of domestic flights to the city will increase, vice mayor Zong Ming told an online press conference, adding that they will also look to adjust passenger load factors.


    Public venues, however, will still need to cap people flows at 75% of capacity and people will need to show a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours to enter.

    The city announced an end to its two-month lockdown on Monday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Shanghai #World News
    first published: May 31, 2022 09:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.