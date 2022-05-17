English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16

    There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.

    Reuters
    May 17, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Exports rose 3.7 percent over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7 percent growth, customs data showed on May 9. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7 percent to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1 percent. (Image: AFP)

    China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Exports rose 3.7 percent over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7 percent growth, customs data showed on May 9. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7 percent to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1 percent. (Image: AFP)

    The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.

    Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.

    There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Shanghai #World News
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.