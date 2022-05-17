Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16

China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Exports rose 3.7 percent over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7 percent growth, customs data showed on May 9. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7 percent to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1 percent. (Image: AFP)

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.





