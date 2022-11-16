English
    Shanghai Disney to re-open parts of resort but keep main park shut

    Reuters
    November 16, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    The Shanghai Disney Resort said it would open some parts of the resort from Thursday, but the main Disneyland park would stay shut until further notice.

    "Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations on November 17, with hotel reservation services restarting today," the resort said on Wednesday.

    "Shanghai Disneyland will remain temporarily closed until further notice," the statement added. "Toy Story Hotel will also remain temporarily closed."

    The resort was closed on October 31 after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19. It became the centre of a massive contact tracing exercise that prompted many stay-at-home orders as well as mandatory testing notices.
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:19 am