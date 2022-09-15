Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit begins today; India to be block chair till 2023

The 22nd edition Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its first in-person summit after two years in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on today and tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will attend the two-day summit.

Also Read | PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin among top leaders to attend first in-person SCO summit after COVID

While the presence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit has attracted enough buzz, the attendance of PM Modi becomes equally relevant in the backdrop of India assuming the rotational annual presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand Summit in Uzbekistan.

India has resolutely called for the deepening of cooperation on regional security-related concerns, defence, countering terrorism, illicit drug trade, etc.

SCO gives India the opportunity to initiate multilateral and regional initiatives on counter-terrorism and deal with the illicit drug trade.

Putin and Modi will meet on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan and discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and bilateral cooperation within the UN and G20, the Kremlin has announced.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend SCO Summit

Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, it said. The prime minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper on Wednesday reported that Prime Minister Sharif has no plans to meet his Indian counterpart in Samarkand, but did not rule out a brief courtesy call.

"No meeting is envisaged with the Indian prime minister," Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar told the newspaper. A Pakistani official, when contacted by the daily, said that although a brief courtesy meeting between the two leaders was possible, they would not be holding talks, saying neither side has sought a meeting.

"As the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers will be in Samarkand... It is an opportunity to break the ice in their relationship and talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences, including the settlement of the Kashmir conflict," the Hurriyat Conference said in a statement.

The amalgam alleged that the situation in Kashmir was volatile since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories in August 2019.

The leaders of China and Russia will meet today and it will give them an opportunity to showcase their version of a viable alternative to the current world order led by the United States of America. Relations of both China and Russia with the US have been damaged after the Taiwan crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The summit will issue the Samarkand Declaration, which will be a comprehensive political declaration on the SCO's position on international politics, economy and a range of other aspects.

The participants will also discuss climate change, and the security of supply chains, energy and food, which are factors having great influence on the well-being of all humankind.

About India and China, as a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. The pullback of troops from PP 15 has sparked speculation about the likelihood of a Modi-Xi meeting at Samarkand.

Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

SCO observer states include Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, while Dialogue partners include Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies)