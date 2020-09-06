Several stabbed in Birmingham 'major incident': British police

British police declared a "major incident" early on September 6 after multiple people were stabbed in the centre of Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12.30 am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care," the police said.

Footage aired on British television news channels showed large areas of Birmingham’s city centre cordoned off as police officers worked at the scene.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything," West Midlands Police said.

"At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)