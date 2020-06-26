App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Several injured in incident in Scottish city of Glasgow

The Scottish Police Federation said they were aware of reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident.

Reuters

At least three people have been injured in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, an eyewitness told Sky News on June 26, after police confirmed they had closed off one of the city's streets.

The witness said she had seen people covered in blood being treated by emergency services and armed police on the scene at around 1215 GMT.

Greater Glasgow Police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow."

Close
"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

related news

The Scottish Police Federation said they were aware of reports that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident.

Last week three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condoled the loss of lives in the attack and also expressed gratitude to emergency services personnel.



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #United Kingdom #world

