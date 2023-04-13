 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Several Fed officials considered rate pause in March, minutes show

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

Fed staff assessing the potential fallout of banking sector stress projected a "mild recession" starting later this year, with a recovery in 2024-2025, the minutes showed.

Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks and a forecast from Fed staff that banking sector stress would tip the economy into recession.

But even they concluded high inflation remained so paramount they pressed on with a rate hike despite the risk.

After an unexpectedly complex debate that reshaped some policy views in real time, the dramatic developments after the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank ultimately did little to derail the Fed's rate-hike campaign, with officials convinced they could battle inflation with one set of tools and stabilize financial markets with others.

"Several participants ... considered whether it would be appropriate to hold the target range steady at the meeting" to assess how financial sector developments might influence lending and the path of the economy, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's March 21-22 meeting, which were released on Wednesday.