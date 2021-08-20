MARKET NEWS

Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation: Taliban official

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.

Reuters
August 20, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
People trying to get to their work in Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)

People trying to get to their work in Kabul. (Image: Wikipedia)

Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.
Reuters
