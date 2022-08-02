English
    Several Chinese warplanes fly close to median line of Taiwan Strait: Source

    The source said several Chinese warships have stayed close to unofficial buffer in the waterway since Monday, adding that Taiwan had dispatched aircraft to monitor the situation.

    Reuters
    August 02, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day.

    The source said several Chinese warships have stayed close to unofficial buffer in the waterway since Monday, adding that Taiwan had dispatched aircraft to monitor the situation.

    Taiwan's defence ministry was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Chinese warplanes #Taiwan #World News
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 08:15 am
