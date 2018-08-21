App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Several blasts heard in Afghanistan capital Kabul

A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city, and some fell near the presidential palace, around embassy compounds and government buildings.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Several explosions were heard in the diplomatic district of the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Tuesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties, security official said.

A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city, and some fell near the presidential palace, around embassy compounds and government buildings.

Rockets landed at a time when President Ashraf Ghani was speaking during at an Eid prayer ceremony, two days after he declared a "conditional ceasefire" with the Taliban.

But the Taliban insurgents, according to two senior commanders, have rejected the three-month ceasefire offer and vowed to continue its attacks against the government and its foreign allies.

"There are groups that continue the violence and with firing of rockets they cannot stop the people of Afghanistan's development," Ghani said in response to rocket attacks.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Kabul #World News

