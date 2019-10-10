Several Asian refiners to get full Saudi oil supplies in November: Sources

At least seven Asian refiners will receive the full crude volumes they requested from Saudi Arabia for November loading, a sign that Saudi production has stabilized after disruptions last month, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Most of the refiners are getting the crude grades that they want, the sources said on Thursday, adding that there was no request from state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco for them to change grades.

Saudi Aramco's oil processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais were attacked by missiles and drones on Sept. 14, shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of its production, or more than 5% of global supplies.

At the height of the disruption, Saudi Aramco asked customers to switch their crude grades for loadings in the second half of September and early October and pushed back crude and oil product deliveries to customers by days.