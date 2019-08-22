'Seriously looking' to end birthright citizenship: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is "seriously looking" at ending the right of citizenship for America-born children of non-citizens.

"We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It's frankly ridiculous,” Trump said responding to a question on the birthright citizenship, which grants automatic citizenship to those born in the US.

"Birthright citizenship where you have a baby on our land, you walk over the border, have a baby, congratulations, the baby is now a US citizen. We're looking at it very, very seriously," Trump said.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had said that he will end the birthright citizenship.