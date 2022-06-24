English
    Serena Williams to begin Wimbledon against 113th-ranked foe, Harmony Tan

    Williams is making her first appearance in singles at any tournament since she hurt her right leg and stopped playing during the first set of her first-round match at Centre Court a year ago.

    Associated Press
    June 24, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Serena Williams.

    Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon comeback by facing Harmony Tan, a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches.

    The placement of Williams in the women’s bracket was the most anticipated aspect of Friday’s draw at the All England Club. She is making her first appearance in singles at any tournament since she hurt her right leg and stopped playing during the first set of her first-round match at Centre Court a year ago.

    Because of her lack of activity over the past 12 months, Williams who has been No. 1 in the rankings is outside the WTA’s top 1,200 this week and so could have ended up anywhere in the field and against any opponent in the first round.

    While the 40-year-old American’s track record would merit a seeding, the All England Club now adheres strictly to the rankings in determining how it seeds players.

    Williams has won seven Wimbledon championships, part of her total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. Tan, meanwhile, will be making her debut at the grass-court tournament.

    Associated Press
    Tags: #All England Club #International Tennis #Serena Williams #Sports #Tennis #Tennis player
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 04:07 pm
