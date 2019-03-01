App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:10 AM IST

Seoul will cooperate with US, North Korea to help settle talks: South Korea's Moon Jae-in

A second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday over sanctions against Pyongyang. The two sides gave conflicting accounts of what happened, raising questions about the future of their denuclearisation negotiations.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday South Korea will cooperate with the United States and North Korea to help their talks reach a complete settlement.

