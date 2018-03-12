App
Mar 12, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Chung Eui-yong was briefing top foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi on Monday on the recent inter-Korean talks. Chung was due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea's national security director is holding meetings in Beijing following word of a possible summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Chung Eui-yong was briefing top foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi on Monday on the recent inter-Korean talks. Chung was due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

Chung said last week that Trump said "he would meet Kim by May to achieve permanent denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

Chung said Kim told the South Koreans during talks in Pyongyang that he's "committed to denuclearization" and pledged that "North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests." Suh Hoon, chief of South Korea's spy agency, was also to hold talks in Japan.

