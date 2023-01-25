English
    Senior Pakistani opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested

    PTI leader Farrukh Habib, Chaudhry was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore.

    January 25, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry amidst raging political tension in the country.

    "This imported government has gone berserk," Habib tweeted.

    An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.