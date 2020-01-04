Senate should set aside witness dispute and start impeachment trial, says majority leader McConnell

The United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on January 3 said the Senate should begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump even though it has not resolved a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses.

"We should address mid-trial questions such as witnesses after briefs, opening arguments, senator questions and other relevant motions," McConnell said on the Senate floor as the chamber returned from a holiday break.

The Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether Trump should be removed from office after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted in December to impeach the president for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.