you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Senate should set aside witness dispute and start impeachment trial, says majority leader McConnell

McConnell, a Republican, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have been at loggerheads since late last year over how Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate should be conducted.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

The United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on January 3 said the Senate should begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump even though it has not resolved a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses.

"We should address mid-trial questions such as witnesses after briefs, opening arguments, senator questions and other relevant motions," McConnell said on the Senate floor as the chamber returned from a holiday break.

The Senate is due to hold a trial to consider whether Trump should be removed from office after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted in December to impeach the president for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell, a Republican, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have been at loggerheads since late last year over how Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate should be conducted. No date has been set for the opening of the trial.

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 09:35 am

tags #President Donald Trump #US #world

