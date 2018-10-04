App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senate panel receives FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh

The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court with an initial vote on October 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early on October 4, "Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received."

Grassley is expected to read the FBI report on October 4, followed by his colleagues. Because the report is confidential, senators will not be allowed to talk about what's in it.

Republicans agreed to ask the FBI for an additional background check on Kavanaugh after his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified last week that he sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the accusation.

Ford's attorneys have said she was not contacted for an interview. But the FBI spoke to a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were in college. Kavanaugh says that accusation is false.

The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court with an initial vote on October 5.

In setting the voting process in motion, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to call for a final vote over the weekend.

Allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was in high school and college have rocked President Donald Trump's effort to put the conservative appeals court judge on the high court.

Although Kavanaugh has denied the allegations of three women, they proved so controversial that Trump directed the FBI to re-open a background investigation.

Senators are expected to begin reviewing the FBI report in a secure room in the Capitol complex. They are not supposed to divulge the contents of the agency's background reports.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

