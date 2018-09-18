App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sembcorp to supply solar power to Facebook's Singapore operations

Sembcorp will serve Facebook's renewable energy needs through offsite solar panels totalling 50 MWp in capacity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) said Tuesday it has signed a long-term solar energy deal with US-based social media company Facebook.

Under this deal, Sembcorp will provide renewable power to support Facebook's recently announced 1,70,000 square metre Singapore data centre, as well as its other Singapore operations, over the next 20 years, a company statement said.

Sembcorp will serve Facebook's renewable energy needs through offsite solar panels totalling 50 MWp in capacity. These panels will be installed on close to 900 rooftops in the island state, between the end of this year and 2020, it said.

Our deal with Facebook is an example of how Sembcorp is aligning its business to the future. As our world moves towards renewables and lower-carbon energy, there is an increasing demand for solutions that enable businesses to achieve growth while managing their impact on the environment.

"Sembcorp is actively working with companies in this, and supporting their efforts towards this dual objective,” Neil McGregor, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp Industries, said in a statement.

The company has been steadily growing its renewable energy business, and now has over 2,500 megawatt of wind and solar power projects across Singapore, China and India.

Earlier this year, the Singapore-based company announced ambitious targets to double its renewables portfolio and reduce carbon intensity by around 25 percent by 2022.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #Sembcorp Industries #solar power

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.