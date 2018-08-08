Self-declared time traveller says Martin Luther King Jr's granddaughter will be US President in 2030

A self-proclaimed time traveller Noah has claimed that her psychic abilities helped her envision who would become the President of the US in 2030.

He said Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of the late human rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, would hold the office of President in 2030.

In one of his videos, on YouTube channel ApexTV, he stated that Donald Trump would continue for a second term. Following this revelation, he added that this was simply a fact from the future and that he was not here to influence anybody’s political opinions.

According to a report in Daily Star, Noah went on to speak of aliens and asked his followers to closely observe the upcoming years as it would be 'crazy.'

If these predictions come true, 10-year-old Yolanda would be the youngest President ever to be sworn in, at the age of 21 in 2030, and possibly even the first woman to hold the office.

Yolanda rose to fame in March, after she gave a speech on equal rights for all during the March for our Lives demonstration in Washington DC. She opened the speech saying "I have a dream that enough is enough," invoking her grandfather's historical 'I have a dream' speech.

Noah has a fair share of fans and critics on YouTube and is also known for blurring out his face and wearing gloves in his videos. Some admire his predictions saying that they wish they could do the same, while others are more critical saying that all his videos and claims are fake.