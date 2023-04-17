Sega offers $776 million for Angry Birds maker Rovio

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc has agreed to launch an offer for Finland's Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the Angry Birds mobile game, for 706 million euros ($775.8 million), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Tokyo-based Sega will offer 9.25 euros per share for Rovio, a 19% premium over Friday's closing price of 7.775 euros.

Rovio, which has been conducting a strategic review, on Saturday said it was in talks with Sega over a possible tender offer. The Wall Street Journal had reported on Friday that a deal between the two companies was imminent.

Israeli peer Playtika had made a preliminary bid in January to buy Rovio for 683 million euros, but the Angry Birds maker confirmed last month talks had ended.