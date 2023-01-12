Second set of classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington Home, White House says

The second set of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, a top White House lawyer said Thursday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that this second set of documents had been found at a location “associated” with Biden. On Thursday the White House statement offered more detail by specifying that the location was his private residence, where he often spends weekends.

It also did not say when the second batch had been found.

The statement came after the White House acknowledged this week that an earlier batch had been discovered on Nov. 2 in the closet of an office at a think tank that Biden had used after leaving the vice presidency.

The statement added that the Biden team immediately notified the Justice Department and arranged for it to take possession of the documents.

Sauber said Biden’s team had also searched a house the president owned in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, but found no documents stored there.

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters in Mexico City that he was “surprised” to learn in the fall that his lawyers found classified government documents in his former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. He said his staff had fully cooperated with the National Archives and the Justice Department but made no mention of the documents later found in Delaware. Biden’s lawyers discovered “a small number” of classified documents in his former office at a Washington think tank last fall, the White House said Monday, prompting the Justice Department to scrutinize the situation to determine how to proceed. The inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter, is a type aimed at helping Attorney General Merrick Garland decide whether to appoint a special counsel, like the one investigating former President Donald Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents and failure to return all of them. The first batch of documents found in Biden’s former office were found by his personal lawyers in November, when they were packing files at the Washington office, according to the White House. Officials did not describe precisely how many documents were involved, what kind of information they included or their level of classification. Biden’s lawyers provided no details about the content of the material found in the new batch. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. By Charlie Savage

