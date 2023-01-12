 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Second set of classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington Home, White House says

New York Times
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

The White House statement, by Richard Sauber, a special counsel to Biden, did not answer fundamental questions about the contents of the documents, who packed them and whether anyone had gained access to them after he left office.

US President Joe Biden

The second set of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, a top White House lawyer said Thursday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that this second set of documents had been found at a location “associated” with Biden. On Thursday the White House statement offered more detail by specifying that the location was his private residence, where he often spends weekends.

It also did not say when the second batch had been found.

The statement came after the White House acknowledged this week that an earlier batch had been discovered on Nov. 2 in the closet of an office at a think tank that Biden had used after leaving the vice presidency.

The statement added that the Biden team immediately notified the Justice Department and arranged for it to take possession of the documents.

Sauber said Biden’s team had also searched a house the president owned in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, but found no documents stored there.