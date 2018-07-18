Search 'Idiot' on Google Images and pictures of Donald Trump pop up

US President Donald Trump is leading the search of the word 'idiot' on Google's image search.

When you type the word into Google’s image search, Trump's pictures are the first to appear. This is partially attributed to the Green Day song - American Idiot - which was used by protestors during his trip to London.

It is also because of an online campaign that manipulates Google's algorithm to make sure Trump's picture is strongly linked to the word. On Reddit, people uploaded a post that contained Trump's photo along with the word idiot.

According to a report in The Guardian, Google has refused to intervene in the matter and this has not gone down well with Trump supporters.

Google said that it does not 'play God' with its ranking algorithms and that 'subtleties of language' could sometimes cause unpredictable anomalies. It also claimed that it frequently tries to rework its algorithms, aiming to make them more useful instead of culturally sensitive.

Google explained that Reddit has a major role to play in this. Original publishers would pin a post to the top of a Subreddit and encourage others to upvote it. This surge of upvotes would push the post to the front page of Reddit, which already refers to itself as 'The front page of the Internet', causing it to feature on the top row of Google Images.

The company reiterated that in 2009, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s pictures trended with ape-like features on Google Images. Instead of taking it down, the company ran an awareness ad highlighting how it could have happened. In another incident right before the US election, the word 'rapist' brought up at least five image results, out of 10, of former President Bill Clinton.