Search for missing MH370 flight ends after four years

The hunt for the missing Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight has ended after four years, with the privately-funded search being called off.

Ocean Infinity, which began a search for the flight's wreckage in January this year, said it is discontinuing the search.

The Malaysian government said it has no plans to continue the hunt for the missing aircraft.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing went missing on March 8, 2014. It had 239 people on board, 12 of which were crew members.

The Boeing-77 aircraft most likely crashed in the Indian Ocean. Initial search operations had focused on the South China Sea.

Australia, China and Malaysia have all conducted searches for the missing aircraft at various points in time.

Ocean Infinity had extended the search beyond the 25,000 square km previously investigated, and beyond the original deadline of days.

The Texas-based company would have made USD 70 million if it had been successful in locating the wreckage.