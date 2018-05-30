App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Search for missing MH370 flight ends after four years

Private contractor Ocean Infinity said it will not be continuing with its search operation for the missing aircraft. The Malaysian government has no plans of continuing the search either.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The hunt for the missing Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight has ended after four years, with the privately-funded search being called off.

Ocean Infinity, which began a search for the flight's wreckage in January this year, said it is discontinuing the search.

The Malaysian government said it has no plans to continue the hunt for the missing aircraft.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing went missing on March 8, 2014. It had 239 people on board, 12 of which were crew members.

The Boeing-77 aircraft most likely crashed in the Indian Ocean. Initial search operations had focused on the South China Sea.

Australia, China and Malaysia have all conducted searches for the missing aircraft at various points in time.

Ocean Infinity had extended the search beyond the 25,000 square km previously investigated, and beyond the original deadline of days.

The Texas-based company would have made USD 70 million if it had been successful in locating the wreckage.
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:31 am

tags #Malaysian Airlines #MH370 #world

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.