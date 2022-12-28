Search for foreign trips surges 10-fold soon after China eases travel bar

Largely isolated from the rest of the world for nearly three years by stringent Covid curbs, people in China flocked to travel sites on December 27 following announcement of borders reopening next month, even as rising infections continued to strain the country's health system.

Within half-an-hour of China’s announced policy change, searches for foreign travel scaled a three-year high, Trip.com, a travel booking company said. Locals are now rushing to plan overseas trips for the Lunar New Year late in January.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on December 26 announced that the Covid-19 restrictions will be downgraded from Class A to B from the next month in the same category as less-severe diseases, such as Dengue fever.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

These announcements come at a time when the country is grappling with a sudden surge in Covid infections fuelled by the Omicron variant after the Xi Jinping regime relaxed its stringent zero-Covid policy earlier this month following a wave of anti-government protests.

Also Read | Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and the UK made the list of top 10 destinations outside the mainland with the fastest-growing search volume, the company said, according to a report by CNBC. Macao and Hong Kong also made the list, which did not include any European nation. The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is one of the biggest public holidays in China. Ctrip, another travel platform, found a 10-fold surge in hunt for popular cross-border destinations. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea were the most sought after, it said. According to a Reuters report, China's National Immigration Administration said on December 27 that it would resume processing passport applications of Chinese nationals seeking to travel abroad and approving visits of mainland residents to Hong Kong. China will also resume the implementation of a policy allowing visa-free transit of up to 144 hours for travellers. The extension or renewal of foreigners' visas will also be restored, the immigration administration added. The US plans to adopt new Covid-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported, citing US officials. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said. With agency inputs

