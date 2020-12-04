PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise’s best-known images, was used by Connery in the movie “Dr. No” in 1962.
Reuters
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:43 PM IST

A handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film sold for $256,000 at auction in Beverly Hills on Thursday, topping earlier estimates for the piece of Hollywood history, Julien’s Auctions said.


The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise’s best-known images, was used by Connery in the movie “Dr. No” in 1962.


Connery, the first James Bond in the franchise, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 90.


Julien’s said the winning bidder, who asked to remain anonymous, was an American who had seen every James Bond movie with his or her children. The auction house had previously estimated that the gun would fetch between $150,000 and $200,000.

A helmet created for Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” also sold at the auction for $108,000, while a sword used by Bruce Willis in “Pulp Fiction” fetched $35,200.

Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.