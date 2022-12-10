 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sea-borne Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh believed adrift in Andaman Sea

Dec 10, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Nearly 160 Rohingya refugees, who have escaped from camps in Bangladesh, are now believed adrift in the Andaman Sea as their boat's engine broke down.

One of the refugees managed to contact the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (RHRI) and give the coordinates which showed the ship drifting southeast of the Andaman Islands towards Aceh in Indonesia.

"Since the contact was made on Wednesday, we have no news of where they have drifted. We have appealed to all agencies working with such sea-borne refugees to try and help these people," RHRI Director Sabber Kyaw Min told PTI over the phone.

However, RHRI's statement could not be independently verified by either the Indian Coast Guard or Unified Andamans & Nicobar Command.

The Command's spokesperson said through WhatsApp: "We have no information." From the location given by RHRI, it appears that the Rohingya boat is outside Indian waters.

The refugees are mostly women and children, who number 120, and 40 adult men, said Min on Friday. The Rohingya refugees have escaped from Kutupalong, the world's largest refugee camp at Ukhiya in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazaar and Balukali, another densely populated refugee camp nearby.