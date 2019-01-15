App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sculpture alluding to Saudi Arabia pulled from World Trade Center

The two-meter polyester resin artwork depicting a giant candy wrapped in the green Saudi flag is part of an exhibit entitled "Candy Nations," representing the G20 nations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A display of sculptures is being pulled from the World Trade Center after critics objected to the presence of one that represents Saudi Arabia at the site of the 9/11 attacks.

The two-meter polyester resin artwork depicting a giant candy wrapped in the green Saudi flag is part of an exhibit entitled "Candy Nations," representing the G20 nations.

Put together in 2011, the installation has already been shown in several countries, as well as elsewhere in New York.

But some observers have been critical of the Saudi flag's presence in the WTC, home to a memorial for the 3,000 Americans killed in the 9/11 strikes.

related news

Of the 19 hijackers who commandeered four jetliners and crashed into the twin towers in New York, a Pennsylvania field and the Pentagon in Virginia -- 15 were Saudi nationals.

A US congressional report on the September 11 attacks laid some blame with the US ally, but those passages were never made public, according to Bob Graham, the former senator who co-chaired the commission that produced the report.

"We have been in contact with the 9/11 Memorial and various stakeholders, and in full collaboration with the artist will relocate the exhibit from its current location," the Port Authority, which manages the site, said in a statement.

The entire exhibit is being sent to JFK International Airport, the group added.

"We believe this solution respects the unique sensitivities of the site and preserves the artistic integrity of the exhibit," it added. The move will take place this week.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.