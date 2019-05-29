App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Scott Morrison sworn in as Australia's prime minister

Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth's official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Scott Morrison has been sworn in as Australia's prime minister, 11 days after retaining the position in the country's general election.

Also sworn in was Morrison's revamped Cabinet, which includes a record seven women, and Australia's first Aboriginal federal Cabinet member, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, who wore a traditional kangaroo skin at the ceremony.

While Morrison only became prime minister though an internal party vote last August in which he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as chief of the ruling Liberal Party, he was returned to the post by voters with an increased majority at the May 18 election.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:08 am

