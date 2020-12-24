Scotland's future as 'an independent, European nation': First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

AFP

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted December 24 to news of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU by saying it was time for Scotland to be "an independent, European nation".



Before the spin starts, it’s worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland’s will. And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us. It’s time to chart our own future as an independent, European nation.

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 24, 2020

