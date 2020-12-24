MARKET NEWS

Scotland's future as 'an independent, European nation': First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

"Before the spin starts, it's worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland's will," Sturgeon added on Twitter.

December 24, 2020 / 09:16 PM IST
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted December 24 to news of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU by saying it was time for Scotland to be "an independent, European nation".

"And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us."
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:16 pm

