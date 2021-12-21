Scotland axes New Year's Eve street party due to Omicron

New Year's Eve celebrations in Edinburgh were barred in 2020 as well due to the COVID-19 crisis (Image: AFP)

Edinburgh's hugely popular New Year's Eve street party has been cancelled because of the surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of revellers from around the world typically descend on the Scottish capital on December 31 for Hogmanay, which is marked by live music and fireworks above Edinburgh Castle.

But this was the second successive year that the festivities have been axed, as Scotland and the rest of Britain grapple with spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Britain reported another 90,629 cases on Tuesday as the new variant rages and hospitalisation rates in London climb.

Daily case rates have frequently broken records over the last week as the country -- one of Europe's worst-hit by the virus, with more than 147,000 deaths during the pandemic -- struggles to contain Omicron.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Sturgeon told lawmakers in the devolved Scottish Parliament that crowds would be capped at 500 for outdoor public events, and 100 standing or 200 seated indoors, for at least three weeks from December 26.

That means football matches and other live sports events in Scotland will also be "effectively spectator-free", she added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Welsh government announced that sporting events there would be played behind closed doors from December 26.

It also emerged that officials in Wales, which has advised people to work from home if possible as virus cases rise, can now fine people for failing to do so.

Monday's change from mere guidance to a legal requirement to homeworking could see people fined £60 ($80, 70 euros) unless they can offer "a reasonable excuse".

Employers could be hit with penalties of £10,000 for repeatedly failing to allow people to work from home.

In England, where Omicron cases are particularly concentrated in the capital London, the UK government has so far opted against imposing restrictions like limiting spectators.

It enacted so-called "Plan B" curbs earlier this month, mandating mask-wearing in certain settings and advising people to home-work if possible, while also introducing a Covid pass system for large events.