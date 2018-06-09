App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

SCO Secretary General calls on PM Modi, hails India's contributions to bloc

The meeting came hours after PM Modi landed in this picturesque coastal city of China's Shandong province.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Rashid Alimov today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues relating to the bloc's activities and India's contributions to it.

The meeting came hours after Modi landed in this picturesque coastal city of China's Shandong province.

"On the eve of #SCOSummit, Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Rashid Alimov calls on the PM @narendramodi. SCO Secretary General said that India is contributing greatly to the organisation since it became a full member of SCO in 2017. #IndiainSCO," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During his meeting with Modi, Alimov conveyed to him that the International Day of Yoga would be celebrated at the SCO Headquarters in Beijing on June 16.

It is for the first time the Indian prime minister will be attending the SCO summit after India along with Pakistan became full-fledged members of the grouping last year.

The SCO currently has eight member countries which represents around 42 per cent of the world's population and 20 percent of the global GDP.

India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Shanghai Cooperation Organisation #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.