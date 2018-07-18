Scientists find evidence of quadrillion tonnes of diamonds in Earth’s interior

An international team of scientists have discovered a large treasure of diamonds, hidden inside the depths of planet Earth. Initial reports suggest that there may be over a quadrillion tonnes of the stone buried below the Earth’s surface.

The study by the researchers, as per a report by the MIT News website, states, 'the ultradeep cache may be scattered within cratonic roots — the oldest and most immovable sections of rock that lie beneath the center of most continental tectonic plates".

These cratons can stretch as deep as 200 miles into Earth's crust and the mantle. The deepest parts are referred to as 'roots' by geologists.

Ulrich Faul, a researcher from MIT in the USA says, “This shows that diamond is not perhaps this exotic mineral, but on the [geological] scale of things, it’s relatively common.”

The scientists became aware of this enormous diamond in the centre of the Earth due to a natural phenomenon such as tsunamis and earthquakes.

This discovery may not be useful for prospectors as the stash of diamonds is buried too deep within the Earth’s craton. A depth of this kind is too hard to penetrate and has never been attempted yet.

Dr Faul says, "The sound velocity in diamond is more than twice as fast as in the dominant mineral in upper mantle rocks, olivine.”

Although this evidence surrounding the discovery of diamonds is circumstantial, Dr Faul believes that the existence of diamonds is the only logical explanation for the soundwaves reaction.

According to Dr Faul and his team, the diamonds sum up to a total of 2 percent in the Earth’s mantle.