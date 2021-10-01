MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle 'Black Widow' pay suit

Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to the suit filed in Los Angeles in July.

AFP
October 01, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Rachel Weisz in a scene from

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Rachel Weisz in a scene from "Black Widow." (Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney announced Thursday they reached a settlement in her lawsuit over her compensation for "Black Widow," which she said was slashed when the studio released the movie on streaming at the same time as in theaters.

Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to the suit filed in Los Angeles in July.

The superhero saga was originally due for a big-screen release last year, but was delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually released in July -- simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+.

Johansson argued that the strategy constituted a breach of contract, costing her millions of dollars.

Disney countered that her complaint was without merit and derided her "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Close

Related stories

But on Thursday, the two sides said they had settled their differences. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson, 36, said in a statement sent to AFP.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, said he was "pleased" with the "mutual agreement," and added that the company looked forward to working with Johansson on "a number of upcoming projects."

Entertainment news outlet Deadline put the settlement's value at "more than $40 million," citing unnamed sources.

Rival studio Warner Bros was slammed last year for a similar decision to release all of its 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and on its HBO Max platform.

Warner renegotiated many of its deals with stars and filmmakers, reportedly paying out $200 million to compensate for the loss of box office earnings.
AFP
Tags: #Business #World News
first published: Oct 1, 2021 07:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.