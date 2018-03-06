App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 06, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

SBI appoints P K Gupta as nominee director on SBI Life board

"...pursuant to the approval received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance...SBI has decided to nominate P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking) as SBI Nominee Director in the board of directors of our company," SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd said P K Gupta, SBI MD - Retail and Digital Banking, has been appointed by the parent firm as nominee director on its board.

"...pursuant to the approval received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance...SBI has decided to nominate P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking) as SBI Nominee Director in the board of directors of our company," SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

SBI is the promoter of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

"The nomination remains subject to ratification by the Nomination and Remuneration committee of the board of directors of our company and the board of directors of our company," the filing said.

tags #Business #Companies #SBI Life board #SBI Life Insurance Company

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC