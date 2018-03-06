SBI appoints P K Gupta as nominee director on SBI Life board

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd said P K Gupta, SBI MD - Retail and Digital Banking, has been appointed by the parent firm as nominee director on its board.

"...pursuant to the approval received from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance...SBI has decided to nominate P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking) as SBI Nominee Director in the board of directors of our company," SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

SBI is the promoter of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.

"The nomination remains subject to ratification by the Nomination and Remuneration committee of the board of directors of our company and the board of directors of our company," the filing said.