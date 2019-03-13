App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudia flight forced to return to airport after woman forgets baby at boarding area

After pilot seeks permission o turn back, the ATC operative can be heard saying: “This is totally a new one for us!”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Kuala Lumpur-bound flight was forced to turn back to Saudi Arabia on Monday after a mother forgot her baby at the airport terminal.

Saudia flight SV832 had taken off from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, but the pilot had to seek permission to turn back after the panic-stricken passenger informed the crew that she left her baby in the boarding area of the terminal.

The flight then returned to its gate. There is no information yet on how or why the mother forgot her child. It is also unknown if the plane was already in the air when the woman alerted the crew or if it was yet to take off.

However, a video of the pilot seeking permission to turn back from Air Traffic Control went viral on social media. It was first uploaded on YouTube and has more than 50,000 views now. He can be heard saying: “May God be with us. Can we come back or what?”

An ATC operative can be heard saying over the radio: “This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.”

After the staff asks the pilot to repeat the request, he says: “We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight.”

To this, the ATC operative says: “Ok, head back to the gate… This is totally a new one for us!”

However, as per an Independent report, this is not the first time women have bee caught in air travel-related acts.

Two years ago, the photo of a woman captioned “idiot” had gone viral. She forgot her baby on the floor of the airport while using her phone.

Illinois resident Molly Lensing, the woman in question, defending her actions, said that a technical snag had left her stranded in Colorado for almost a whole day with her infant daughter. “Anastasia (the baby) had been held or in her carrier for many hours,” Lensing had said. "My arms were tired. She needed to stretch. And I had to communicate with all the family members wondering where the heck we were."

Lensing also hit out at the trolls for shaming and judging strangers’ parenting techniques online without knowing the back story.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 11:09 am

