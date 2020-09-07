172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|saudi-verdict-in-jamal-khashoggi-case-without-legal-moral-legitimacy-un-expert-5810061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi verdict in Jamal Khashoggi case without 'legal, moral legitimacy': UN expert

'The Saudi Prosecutor performed one more act today in this parody of justice. But these verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy,' UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard said in a tweet.

AFP

A UN expert on September 7 dismissed a Saudi court ruling in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, decrying especially that top officials who allegedly ordered his killing had walked free.

"The Saudi Prosecutor performed one more act today in this parody of justice. But these verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy," UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard said in a tweet.

She denounced the fact that "the high-level officials who organised and embraced the execution ... have walked free from the start", and that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman "has remained well protected against any kind of meaningful scrutiny in his country".
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Jamal Khashoggi #Mohammed bin Salman #Saudi Arabia #World News

