Saudi stocks dip 3% in first session after oil attack

The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.
Saudi shares dropped three percent at the start of trading on September 15, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the kingdom's production.
The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.The key energy sector plunged 4.7 percent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 15, 2019 02:20 pm