you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi stocks dip 3% in first session after oil attack

The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi shares dropped three percent at the start of trading on September 15, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the kingdom's production.

The key energy sector plunged 4.7 percent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three percent.

First Published on Sep 15, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #world

