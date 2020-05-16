App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:05 PM IST

Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook

The $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, according to a US regulatory filing.

The $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIF disclosed stakes worth $713.7 million in Boeing, about $522 million in Citigroup, $522 million in Facebook, $495.8 million in Disney and $487.6 million in Bank of America, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Friday showed.

The PIF has a nearly $514 million stake in Marriott and a small stake in Berkshire Hathaway, according to the filing. The PIF also disclosed an $827.7 million stake in oil company BP, which has American Depository Receipts (ADRs) listed in the United States.

The sovereign wealth fund was not immediately available to comment.

Last month its head, Yasir al-Rumayyan, said the fund was looking into investment opportunities in areas such as aviation, oil and gas, and entertainment, adding that there would be a lot of potential for investment opportunities once the coronavirus crisis passes.

ENERGY GIANTS

The PIF disclosed an 8.2 percent stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp in April, sending the cruise operator's shares nearly 30 percent higher.

The Saudi fund bought stakes in Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Eni and Equinor earlier this year , a source familiar with the transactions told Reuters on April 9.

The SEC filing on Friday showed it had a $483.6 million stake in Shell, a $222.3 million holding in Total and a $481 million stake in Suncor Energy.

An earlier filing in Norway had shown the PIF had a 0.3 percent stake in oil and gas firm Equinor.

PIF already has a $2 billion stake in Uber Technologies and electric car company Lucid Motors. It used to own a small stake in electric carmaker Tesla, but the latest filing did not show any exposure.

First Published on May 16, 2020 02:55 pm

