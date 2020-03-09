App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi shares tumble as Aramco drops 10%

The drop comes following a crash in oil prices on the global market after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on production cuts to shore up prices dented by the coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Saudi stock market, the largest in the region, tumbled 9.2 percent at the start of trading Monday with energy giant Saudi Aramco diving 10 percent, well below its listing price.

The drop comes following a crash in oil prices on the global market after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on production cuts to shore up prices dented by the coronavirus.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Aramco #Saudi #stock market #World News

