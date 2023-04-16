 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm

Associated Press
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's decision, announced by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, sends the stake to the Saudi Arabian Investment Co., known as Sanabil Investments. Sanabil is under the sovereign wealth fund known as the Public Investment Fund.

Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., acknowledged the shares going to Sanabil. It said the Saudi government remains the oil firm's biggest shareholder, with over 90 per cent of its stock.

